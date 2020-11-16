The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.68 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3,513.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 623,679 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

