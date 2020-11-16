FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akouos in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.30). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKUS. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of AKUS opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.46).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,776,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Akouos by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,145,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,990 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akouos by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 780,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

