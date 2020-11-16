FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akouos in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.30). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKUS. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of AKUS opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.46).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,776,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Akouos by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,145,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,990 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akouos by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 780,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Earnings History and Estimates for Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Novanta Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
Novanta Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Invitae Co.
William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Invitae Co.
KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc.
KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc.
CI Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share
CI Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share
IMV Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of Per Share
IMV Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Raymond James Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp. ’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Raymond James Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp. ’s Q4 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report