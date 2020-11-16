FY2020 EPS Estimates for Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Raised by Analyst

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Amadeus IT Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amadeus IT Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of AMADY opened at $68.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

