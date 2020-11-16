Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

