ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the October 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZENYF opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ZEN Graphene Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

