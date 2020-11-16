Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 1,436.8% in October

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 1,436.8% from the October 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $17.40 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
