Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 1,436.8% in October

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 1,436.8% from the October 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $17.40 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

