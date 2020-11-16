Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Expands By 340.0%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XNGSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

