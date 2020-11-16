Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in October

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worksport stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Worksport has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.02.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers.

