Agilent Technologies (A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $110.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $117.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Earnings History for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

