Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) stock opened at C$10.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.36. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $437.45 million and a P/E ratio of 31.97.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

