West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in October

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WJRYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.33.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

