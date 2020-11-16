Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$476.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$20.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of C$13.84 and a 1-year high of C$22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$4,698,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,935,166.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

