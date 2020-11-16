Cabot (CBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

