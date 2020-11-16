Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock opened at C$51.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.10. Altus Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$33.41 and a 1-year high of C$61.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 3,000 shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total value of C$156,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,637.32. Also, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 1,000 shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,932 shares in the company, valued at C$102,396. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock worth $765,742.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

