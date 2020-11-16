Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in October

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WFCF opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.65. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

