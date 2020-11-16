Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Up 830.8% in October

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 830.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

