Fuwei Films (FFHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $5.18 on Monday. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

