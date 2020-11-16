OneSmart International Education Group (ONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ONE opened at $4.00 on Monday. OneSmart International Education Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Get OneSmart International Education Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSmart International Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.