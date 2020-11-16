FinVolution Group (FINV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.25 million during the quarter.

FINV stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

