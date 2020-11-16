Reviewing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GeoPark and Universal Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 2 6 0 2.75 Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.29%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Universal Energy.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Universal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -20.64% 21.60% 1.67% Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and Universal Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $628.91 million 0.85 $57.76 million $1.58 5.66 Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Summary

GeoPark beats Universal Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Universal Energy

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

