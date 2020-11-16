Analyzing Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Apollo Global Management pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Global Management and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 0 7 10 0 2.59 Cohen & Steers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus target price of $58.43, indicating a potential upside of 32.07%. Cohen & Steers has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.11%. Given Apollo Global Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management N/A 30.32% 6.29% Cohen & Steers 28.26% 58.44% 33.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Cohen & Steers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $2.93 billion 3.45 $843.19 million $2.71 16.32 Cohen & Steers $410.83 million 7.40 $134.62 million $2.57 24.75

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Cohen & Steers on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its alternative investments include investment in private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1.5 billion. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $200 million to $2.5 billion. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. The firm was formally know as Apollo Global Management, LLC. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

