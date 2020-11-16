Contrasting Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) & NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Applied Materials alerts:

This table compares Applied Materials and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 21.04% 42.33% 18.38% NVIDIA 25.93% 30.41% 18.81%

This is a summary of current ratings for Applied Materials and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 5 19 0 2.79 NVIDIA 4 4 29 0 2.68

Applied Materials presently has a consensus price target of $79.04, indicating a potential upside of 8.56%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $519.54, indicating a potential downside of 2.32%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and NVIDIA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $17.20 billion 3.87 $2.71 billion $4.17 17.46 NVIDIA $10.92 billion 30.06 $2.80 billion $4.59 115.88

NVIDIA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Materials. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Applied Materials pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Applied Materials has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NVIDIA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Applied Materials is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Applied Materials on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors comprising SHIELD devices and services designed to harness the power of mobile-cloud to revolutionize home entertainment, AI, and gaming; AGX, a power-efficient AI computing platform for intelligent edge devices; DRIVE AGX for self-driving vehicles; Clara AGX for medical instruments; and Jetson AGX for robotics and other embedded use. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.