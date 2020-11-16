Analyzing Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Nikola alerts:

13.1% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nikola and Hyundai Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Hyundai Motor $87.89 billion 0.22 $3.68 billion N/A N/A

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nikola and Hyundai Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 1 2 2 0 2.20 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nikola currently has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 75.64%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Volatility and Risk

Nikola has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nikola beats Hyundai Motor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates in Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names. It also provides SUVs under the New Santa Fe, Kona, Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Creta names; commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, Sonata-Plug-in-Hybrid, Sonata Hybrid, ix35 Fuel Cell, and IONIQ Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, and insurance services; manufactures trains; and operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.