Financial Comparison: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) versus BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and BankFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial $71.58 million 1.70 $11.67 million $1.03 8.01

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankFinancial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and BankFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00

BankFinancial has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.70%. Given BankFinancial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BankFinancial is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and BankFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial 16.43% 5.84% 0.66%

Summary

BankFinancial beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in North and South metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; personal loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, accounts receivable financing, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm’s products include checking and savings account, debit and credit cards, cash management, deposits, loans, online banking and payment, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.