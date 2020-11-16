Comparing TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

This table compares TransMedics Group and ENDRA Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $23.60 million 16.49 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -6.07 ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 2,099.79 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -0.36

ENDRA Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TransMedics Group and ENDRA Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

TransMedics Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.59%. ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 610.90%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

Volatility and Risk

TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -143.93% -49.98% -29.13% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -597.74% -319.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion apparatus, optimization, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.