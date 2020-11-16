ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

ProSight Global stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ProSight Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 931,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ProSight Global by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 269,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProSight Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ProSight Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

