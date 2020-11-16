Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

VALPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $0.06 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Valaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:VALPQ opened at $0.08 on Friday. Valaris has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction.

