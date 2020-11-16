QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQF opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

