Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canada Goose (GOOS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS):

11/6/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $42.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

11/3/2020 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

11/2/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

10/27/2020 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

10/27/2020 – Canada Goose is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

10/7/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

GOOS opened at $33.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,628,000 after acquiring an additional 580,711 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

