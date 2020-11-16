Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) versus Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Financial Analysis

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Santander and Itaú Corpbanca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 1 3 4 0 2.38 Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Itaú Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander -15.84% 7.31% 0.50% Itaú Corpbanca -32.28% 3.31% 0.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander and Itaú Corpbanca’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $55.14 billion 0.85 $7.30 billion $0.52 5.13 Itaú Corpbanca $2.82 billion 0.48 $177.89 million N/A N/A

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Itaú Corpbanca.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Itaú Corpbanca on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides cash management, transactional, payrolls, and wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; leasing, securitization, management of funds and portfolios, e-commerce, technology services, air transport, renting, insurance brokerage, aircraft rental, payments and collection, reinsurance, securities investment, sports, electricity production, IT, Internet, and financial advisory and other activities; and purchase and sale of vehicles. Further, the company offers asset management, private, mobile, and online banking services, as well as develops, invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties. It operates through a network of 11,952 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; treasury and asset management services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 194 branch offices in Chile and New York, which includes 139 branches operating as ItaÃº and 54 branches operating as Banco Condell, as well as representative offices in Madrid and Spain. ItaÃº Corpbanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

