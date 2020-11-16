Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

