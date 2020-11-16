Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

