Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to “Buy”

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 466.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $745,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

