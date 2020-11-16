Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Sell

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SND. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

NASDAQ SND opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 177.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

