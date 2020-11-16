National Bank Financial Boosts Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$36.50

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.70.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) stock opened at C$31.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.84. Spin Master Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$42.22.

About Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

