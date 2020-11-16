Head to Head Comparison: Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) versus voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) and voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kornit Digital and voxeljet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital $179.87 million 17.53 $10.17 million $0.36 213.97 voxeljet $27.56 million 1.60 -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Kornit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than voxeljet.

Risk and Volatility

Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, voxeljet has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kornit Digital and voxeljet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital 0 1 5 0 2.83 voxeljet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kornit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $70.80, indicating a potential downside of 8.09%. Given Kornit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than voxeljet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kornit Digital and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital -5.05% -2.09% -1.76% voxeljet -67.49% -43.03% -23.34%

Summary

Kornit Digital beats voxeljet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It products and services include direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models using 3D computer-aided design at its service center; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes through its direct sales force and a network of sales agents. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

