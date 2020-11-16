Analyzing P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) & Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covenant Logistics Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and Covenant Logistics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services -2.36% 6.42% 1.74% Covenant Logistics Group -1.87% 3.16% 1.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for P.A.M. Transportation Services and Covenant Logistics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Covenant Logistics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.65%. Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.49%. Given Covenant Logistics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Covenant Logistics Group is more favorable than P.A.M. Transportation Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and Covenant Logistics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services $514.18 million 0.53 $7.90 million $3.99 11.87 Covenant Logistics Group $894.53 million 0.31 $8.48 million $0.61 26.56

Covenant Logistics Group has higher revenue and earnings than P.A.M. Transportation Services. P.A.M. Transportation Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covenant Logistics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 2,130 trucks, which included 553 independent contractor trucks; and 7,081 trailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 3,154 tractors and 6,950 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.