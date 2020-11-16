Financial Survey: Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) & China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Golden Star Resources and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.36%. Given Golden Star Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Star Resources is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Star Resources and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources -41.29% -189.63% 9.03% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Star Resources and China Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources $264.74 million 1.65 -$67.43 million $0.16 24.63 China Natural Resources $1.86 million 16.34 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

China Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Star Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Golden Star Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feishang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

