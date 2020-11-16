$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,303,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $46,381,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $45,615,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $20.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

