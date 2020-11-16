Head to Head Survey: Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) vs. Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) and Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Tefron shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wacoal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Tefron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wacoal and Tefron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacoal -0.51% -0.41% -0.30% Tefron -0.43% -2.83% -0.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wacoal and Tefron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wacoal $1.72 billion 0.68 $31.94 million N/A N/A Tefron $155.38 million 0.08 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

Wacoal has higher revenue and earnings than Tefron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wacoal and Tefron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wacoal 0 0 0 0 N/A Tefron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Wacoal has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tefron has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wacoal beats Tefron on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs. It also designs, manufactures, and sells nightwear, children's underwear, outerwear, sportswear, hosiery, and other apparel and textile goods, as well as provides various other services. In addition, the company engages in the restaurant businesses; cultural and service-related operations; construction of interiors for commercial premises; and production and sale of mannequins. It sells its apparel products on a wholesale basis to department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Tefron Company Profile

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

