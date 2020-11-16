IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.63. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.