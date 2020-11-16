Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report $5.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.94 million and the highest is $5.54 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $18.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 million to $19.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.38 million, with estimates ranging from $22.82 million to $28.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

