PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce sales of $24.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.30 million to $81.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.50 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $87.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $11.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.89. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.