Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to report $155.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the highest is $157.20 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $155.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year sales of $564.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $567.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $604.60 million, with estimates ranging from $600.10 million to $609.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Shares of SIC opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $179.45 million, a PE ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 3.00. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

