ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the October 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.16. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

