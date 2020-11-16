ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the October 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.16. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14.
About ATA Creativity Global
