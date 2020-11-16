Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €232.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been given a €232.00 ($272.94) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €207.38 ($243.98).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €190.94 ($224.64) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €173.55. Allianz SE has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

