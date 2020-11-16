BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,500 shares, a growth of 1,327.0% from the October 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.63. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BVXV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $776,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

