Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Teekay LNG Partners in a research report issued on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 734,534 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,194,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,826 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 35.5% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 297,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

