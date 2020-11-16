FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$235.09.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) stock opened at C$216.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$125.01 and a 1 year high of C$231.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$201.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

