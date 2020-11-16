FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BYD)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$235.09.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) stock opened at C$216.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$125.01 and a 1 year high of C$231.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$201.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: Bond

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IVERIC bio, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
IVERIC bio, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million
Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million
PCB Bancorp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million
PCB Bancorp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.10 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.10 Million
ATA Creativity Global Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
ATA Creativity Global Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Allianz SE Given a €232.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Allianz SE Given a €232.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report