Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$235.09.

TSE BYD opened at C$216.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$203.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$201.74. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

