Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$235.09.

TSE BYD opened at C$216.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$203.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$201.74. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IVERIC bio, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
IVERIC bio, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million
Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million
PCB Bancorp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million
PCB Bancorp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.10 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.10 Million
ATA Creativity Global Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
ATA Creativity Global Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Allianz SE Given a €232.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Allianz SE Given a €232.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report